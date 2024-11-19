Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress: Allegations of 'Loot' and 'Barbaadi' in Himachal Pradesh

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has criticized the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, accusing it of corruption and mismanagement. Former CM Jairam Thakur echoed these views, amidst fears of auctioning state properties due to financial instability. The Congress government faces legal challenges over unpaid dues, raising political tension in the region.

On Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh, accusing it of rampant corruption and mismanagement. According to Poonawalla, the administration has been unable to pay employees' salaries and has resorted to taxing basic amenities, leaving the state in dire financial straits.

Echoing these sentiments, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur warned that the state's financial crisis could result in public properties being auctioned. These comments follow the Himachal Pradesh High Court's decision to attach Himachal Bhawan in Delhi over unpaid electricity bills, heightening the BJP's criticism of the Congress's fiscal policies.

However, Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan described the court's order as a routine procedure, while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed readiness to review the legal decision. The situation remains tense as the Congress government grapples with court rulings and financial pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

