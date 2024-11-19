Samajwadi Party Challenges Police Conduct in Lok Sabha Elections

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has raised concerns regarding the alleged intimidation of Muslim women voters by the Police during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the SP contends that the Police coerced veiled voters, sparking fear amongst the community.

Union Minister BL Verma responded by criticizing the SP for opposing the democratic system. He asserted that the Election Commission is unlikely to entertain SP's request to prevent police from verifying voter IDs in forthcoming by-polls. Verma argued that ensuring voter identity is crucial to avoid fraudulent activities.

The SP insists that only Polling Officers should verify voter IDs, claiming that police oversight during elections oversteps boundaries. They have activated a helpline to address voter-related issues and have pressed the Election Commission for action against officers accused of breaching conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)