Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi apologised for his alleged derogatory remarks against women after the Punjab State Women's Commission issued a show-cause notice. Despite backlash from various political parties, Channi expressed his regret, stating he harbors no ill-will towards anyone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:25 IST
Channi's Apology Amid Controversy Over Remarks Against Women
Charanjit Singh Channi Image Credit: Twitter(@Charnjit_channi)
Charanjit Singh Channi, former Punjab Chief Minister, issued an apology on Tuesday following widespread criticism of his alleged derogatory remarks against women. The apology came in the wake of a show-cause notice from the Punjab State Women's Commission.

In his statement to reporters, Channi expressed remorse, stating, "If anyone's sentiments have been hurt, I apologise with folded hands." He insisted that he never intended to offend women or any groups.

The incident sparked condemnation from both the AAP and BJP. Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill demanded Channi respond promptly, warning that failure to do so would see police action initiated. The episode has highlighted the ongoing tension and scrutiny in Punjab's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

