Congress to Urge Presidential Intervention in Manipur Crisis

In response to the escalating tensions in Manipur, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will soon be addressing President Droupadi Murmu in writing, according to party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh. This development follows a critical meeting involving key party figures, including Manipur Chief K Meghachandra Singh and MP Bimol Akoijam, at Kharge's residence.

Ramesh highlighted the Congress's strategic plans for the upcoming Parliament session, signaling potential collective measures by India's opposition bloc. He laid blame on the central government's inaction, especially criticizing the Home Minister for failing to address the delicate situation in Manipur, which saw the withdrawal of support from the NPP and an absence of a prime ministerial visit.

Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam described the state's condition as dire, attributing it to governmental oversight. He emphasized the need for political will rather than military presence and accused the leadership of a lack of sincerity in resolving the ongoing issues. Akoijam reaffirmed the opposition's commitment to advocate for the state's concerns both in Parliament and to the President.

