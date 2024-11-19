Left Menu

Congress to Urge Presidential Intervention in Manipur Crisis

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is set to write to President Droupadi Murmu about Manipur's tense situation. Party leaders stress the state government’s neglect and call for decisive action. The opposition continues to press for a solution and criticizes the central government's lack of political will.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:42 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the escalating tensions in Manipur, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will soon be addressing President Droupadi Murmu in writing, according to party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh. This development follows a critical meeting involving key party figures, including Manipur Chief K Meghachandra Singh and MP Bimol Akoijam, at Kharge's residence.

Ramesh highlighted the Congress's strategic plans for the upcoming Parliament session, signaling potential collective measures by India's opposition bloc. He laid blame on the central government's inaction, especially criticizing the Home Minister for failing to address the delicate situation in Manipur, which saw the withdrawal of support from the NPP and an absence of a prime ministerial visit.

Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam described the state's condition as dire, attributing it to governmental oversight. He emphasized the need for political will rather than military presence and accused the leadership of a lack of sincerity in resolving the ongoing issues. Akoijam reaffirmed the opposition's commitment to advocate for the state's concerns both in Parliament and to the President.

(With inputs from agencies.)

