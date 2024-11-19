Diplomatic Dialogues at G20: China-Germany Talks

During a critical meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the importance of candid conversations between China and Germany, including contentious issues like economic policies and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing Chinese President Xi Jinping, Scholz emphasized the need for a level playing field in economic activities, ensuring companies from all nations can operate under fair conditions. This, he stated, is essential for paving the way for future collaborations and economic stability.

The discussions highlight the importance of open dialogue and cooperation between Germany and China against the backdrop of global political tensions and economic challenges.

