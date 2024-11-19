Left Menu

China and France: Strengthening Global Ties

President Xi Jinping of China expressed his nation's desire to foster deeper strategic communication and enhance cooperation with France during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Xi emphasized the unique strategic significance of the China-France relationship, highlighting it as a model of independent and mature state interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:30 IST
China and France: Strengthening Global Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced China's intent to deepen strategic communication with France during a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron.

Xi emphasized the special global significance of the relationship between the two independent nations, highlighting their maturity and responsibility in global affairs.

This meeting occurred during Xi's South American tour, which commenced at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru, followed by meetings with Brazil's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024