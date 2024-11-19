China and France: Strengthening Global Ties
President Xi Jinping of China expressed his nation's desire to foster deeper strategic communication and enhance cooperation with France during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Xi emphasized the unique strategic significance of the China-France relationship, highlighting it as a model of independent and mature state interactions.
In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced China's intent to deepen strategic communication with France during a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron.
Xi emphasized the special global significance of the relationship between the two independent nations, highlighting their maturity and responsibility in global affairs.
This meeting occurred during Xi's South American tour, which commenced at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru, followed by meetings with Brazil's leadership.
