Election Clash: BJP vs Congress in Chandrapur
In Chandrapur, a verbal clash between BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar and Congress's Santosh Singh Rawat led to legal actions. Occurring on the last day of campaigning, the incident has resulted in registered cases against both politicians under various legal provisions.
A political confrontation erupted in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district as cases were registered against BJP candidate and state Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, along with Congress's Santosh Singh Rawat. The altercation occurred in Kosambi village, part of the Ballarpur assembly constituency, just before the upcoming assembly elections.
According to officials, the incident unfolded when Mungantiwar was engaging with villagers, and Rawat arrived with a separate group, leading to a heated verbal exchange. Allegations included verbal abuse towards BJP workers and Mungantiwar himself.
The district information office confirmed that legal actions have been initiated against Rawat and Mungantiwar under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following counter-complaints from both parties, marking a tense pre-election atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
