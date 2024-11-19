Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Demands Fair Play in UP Bypolls Amid ID Controversy

The Samajwadi Party requests the Election Commission to restrict police from checking voter IDs during upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, claiming past intimidation of Muslim women voters. BJP counters, accusing SP of deflecting blame for potential defeat. Electoral processes for fair play are emphasized by SP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:49 IST
Samajwadi Party Demands Fair Play in UP Bypolls Amid ID Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has urged the Election Commission to prevent police officers from checking voter IDs during the looming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. The SP argues that polling officers alone should verify voters' identities to ensure a fair election process.

SP's UP unit chief, Shyam Lal Pal, submitted a memorandum on November 18, citing past incidents where police allegedly intimidated Muslim women voters by forcing them to remove veils. Pal emphasized that only polling officers should be responsible for ID checks as per the handbook for returning officers.

The BJP reacted to SP's concerns, with spokesperson Manish Shukla dismissing them as unfounded fears of defeat. Shukla also raised concerns about fraudulent voting involving women in veils. The bypolls are set for upcoming Wednesday, with results expected on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024