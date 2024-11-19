Samajwadi Party Demands Fair Play in UP Bypolls Amid ID Controversy
The Samajwadi Party requests the Election Commission to restrict police from checking voter IDs during upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, claiming past intimidation of Muslim women voters. BJP counters, accusing SP of deflecting blame for potential defeat. Electoral processes for fair play are emphasized by SP.
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has urged the Election Commission to prevent police officers from checking voter IDs during the looming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. The SP argues that polling officers alone should verify voters' identities to ensure a fair election process.
SP's UP unit chief, Shyam Lal Pal, submitted a memorandum on November 18, citing past incidents where police allegedly intimidated Muslim women voters by forcing them to remove veils. Pal emphasized that only polling officers should be responsible for ID checks as per the handbook for returning officers.
The BJP reacted to SP's concerns, with spokesperson Manish Shukla dismissing them as unfounded fears of defeat. Shukla also raised concerns about fraudulent voting involving women in veils. The bypolls are set for upcoming Wednesday, with results expected on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Escalates Amid BJP's UCC Pledge in Jharkhand
BJP Rallies Around 'Roti, Beti, Maati' for Jharkhand Polls
BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada
BJP eying Jharkhand's 'black gold', seeking to plunder its wealth, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Mandu rally.