Samajwadi Party Demands Fair Play in UP Bypolls Amid ID Controversy

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has urged the Election Commission to prevent police officers from checking voter IDs during the looming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. The SP argues that polling officers alone should verify voters' identities to ensure a fair election process.

SP's UP unit chief, Shyam Lal Pal, submitted a memorandum on November 18, citing past incidents where police allegedly intimidated Muslim women voters by forcing them to remove veils. Pal emphasized that only polling officers should be responsible for ID checks as per the handbook for returning officers.

The BJP reacted to SP's concerns, with spokesperson Manish Shukla dismissing them as unfounded fears of defeat. Shukla also raised concerns about fraudulent voting involving women in veils. The bypolls are set for upcoming Wednesday, with results expected on Saturday.

