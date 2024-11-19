Croatia Gears Up for Presidential Election
Croatian President Andrej Plenkovic announced a presidential election set for December 29. The government plans to officialize the announcement on Thursday. Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic will seek a second term, igniting a highly anticipated political event in the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:23 IST
This election is anticipated to be a pivotal moment in Croatian politics, potentially reshaping the country's leadership landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
