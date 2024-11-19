Left Menu

Croatia Gears Up for Presidential Election

Croatian President Andrej Plenkovic announced a presidential election set for December 29. The government plans to officialize the announcement on Thursday. Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic will seek a second term, igniting a highly anticipated political event in the country.

Updated: 19-11-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:23 IST
Croatian President Andrej Plenkovic has announced that the presidential election is scheduled for December 29. The news was shared on Tuesday, with an official government announcement expected this Thursday.

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is set to run for a second term, a decision that adds significant interest to the upcoming election.

This election is anticipated to be a pivotal moment in Croatian politics, potentially reshaping the country's leadership landscape.

