Croatia Gears Up for Presidential Election

Croatian President Andrej Plenkovic has announced that the presidential election is scheduled for December 29. The news was shared on Tuesday, with an official government announcement expected this Thursday.

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is set to run for a second term, a decision that adds significant interest to the upcoming election.

This election is anticipated to be a pivotal moment in Croatian politics, potentially reshaping the country's leadership landscape.

