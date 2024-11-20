Left Menu

Global Synergies: Modi Strengthens Ties at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Brazilian, Chilean, and Argentinean leaders at the G20 Summit, emphasizing enhanced cooperation in sectors like defence, energy, and technology. Modi celebrated strong bilateral ties and expressed interest in upcoming joint initiatives, reinforcing India's commitment to international partnerships and sustainable development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of Brazil, Chile, and Argentina during the G20 Summit, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

In talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Modi reaffirmed commitment to energy, biofuels, and defence cooperation, drawing from India's successful past G20 Presidency.

Modi's discussions with Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font focused on advancing ties in pharmaceuticals, technology, and increasing cultural and academic exchanges, while with Argentine President Javier Milei, he explored strategic partnerships in digital tech and energy.

