Strengthening Judicial Ties: A New Chapter in India-Nepal Cooperation

On Monday, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of Nepal, emphasizing collaboration and mutual respect as key elements.

This MoU is more than a formality; it reaffirms centuries-old ties and embodies a spirit of shared purpose and judicial kinship. The judicial systems of both countries will benefit by developing programs such as joint research, training, seminars, and regular exchanges.

Through this partnership, both nations aim to address shared challenges like access to justice and digitization while reinforcing constitutional rights. This landmark agreement symbolizes a commitment to a future driven by institutional comity and collective progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)