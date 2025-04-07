Left Menu

Strengthening Judicial Ties: A New Chapter in India-Nepal Cooperation

The Supreme Court of India and Nepal signed an MoU to foster judicial collaboration and respect. This agreement highlights historical ties and facilitates exchange programs, joint research, and training. Both judiciaries benefit from shared legal principles, enhancing constitutional democracies in a changing world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:55 IST
Strengthening Judicial Ties: A New Chapter in India-Nepal Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of Nepal, emphasizing collaboration and mutual respect as key elements.

This MoU is more than a formality; it reaffirms centuries-old ties and embodies a spirit of shared purpose and judicial kinship. The judicial systems of both countries will benefit by developing programs such as joint research, training, seminars, and regular exchanges.

Through this partnership, both nations aim to address shared challenges like access to justice and digitization while reinforcing constitutional rights. This landmark agreement symbolizes a commitment to a future driven by institutional comity and collective progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025