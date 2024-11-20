Senate Pushes Trump on TikTok Divestment

Senator Richard Blumenthal, the chair of a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee, urged President-elect Donald Trump to comply with a Congressional mandate requiring TikTok's divestment by early next year.

In a hearing focused on Chinese hacking incidents, Blumenthal, a Democrat, highlighted a law enacted in April that mandates TikTok divestiture unless President Joe Biden grants an extension of up to 90 days.

Blumenthal stated, "He can't ignore the law," underscoring strong political backing for the regulation despite Trump's opposition to a TikTok ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)