Revamp at Shree Bhimeshwar Trust: New Trustees Appointed Amid Mismanagement Allegations

A Thane court appointed 11 new trustees to Shree Bhimeshwar Sadguru Nityanand Sanstha, replacing the previous board amid financial mismanagement and administrative lapse allegations. The court highlighted pending inquiries and a failure to meet reappointment criteria, necessitating a refocused administrative direction for the charitable trust.

A Thane court has overhauled the leadership of a local charitable trust, appointing 11 new trustees amid allegations of financial mismanagement and administrative lapses.

The newly appointed trustees of the Shree Bhimeshwar Sadguru Nityanand Sanstha were deemed necessary by District Judge N K Karande to ensure effective management and future growth. The decision came after the existing board faced inquiries and complaints, ruling them unqualified for reappointment.

Originally established through a court-directed scheme in 1962, the trust's recent turmoil included misconduct allegations and financial irregularities. Removal of the previous trustees followed extensive scrutiny and public complaints, underscoring the need for a leadership shift.

