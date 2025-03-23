Tragic Collision: Apples and Lives Lost on Aligarh-Etah Road

An apple-laden truck collided with an e-rickshaw on the Aligarh-Etah road, leading to a tragic incident that claimed two lives. The accident unfolded around 9:30 AM as the truck was making its way to Orissa.

The violent impact resulted in the immediate death of the e-rickshaw driver and a passenger, leaving the truck driver injured. Authorities swiftly transported the injured driver to the Sikandrarao Community Health Centre for medical attention.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Gopal, aged 20, and Kanhaiya, aged 21, according to Station House Officer Arvind Rathi of the Kotwali police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)