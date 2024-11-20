High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Israel Address Concerns Over Civilian Harm in Gaza Conflict

Senior officials from the U.S. and Israel will convene in early December to discuss civilian harm in Gaza. The meeting follows a request from the U.S. for a new communication channel, highlighting dissatisfaction with prior channels, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The upcoming meeting aims to gather data on Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons that have caused concern. Miller stated that this information feeds into policy and legal assessments but did not specify the meeting's location.

Amid the conflict, President Biden's administration has identified nearly 500 incidents of civilian harm in Gaza. Although no decisive actions have been taken, the U.S. continues to monitor potential international law violations by Israel, emphasizing expedited assessments moving forward.

