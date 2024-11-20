Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Israel Address Concerns Over Civilian Harm in Gaza Conflict

Senior U.S. and Israeli officials are set to meet in early December under a new communication channel requested by Washington. This initiative aims to address civilian harm caused by Israeli actions in Gaza, especially involving U.S.-provided weapons. The U.S. is assessing nearly 500 such incidents since the conflict began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Senior officials from the U.S. and Israel will convene in early December to discuss civilian harm in Gaza. The meeting follows a request from the U.S. for a new communication channel, highlighting dissatisfaction with prior channels, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The upcoming meeting aims to gather data on Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons that have caused concern. Miller stated that this information feeds into policy and legal assessments but did not specify the meeting's location.

Amid the conflict, President Biden's administration has identified nearly 500 incidents of civilian harm in Gaza. Although no decisive actions have been taken, the U.S. continues to monitor potential international law violations by Israel, emphasizing expedited assessments moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

