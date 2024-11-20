Lula's Approval Inches Up: Political Dynamics and Future Prospects

The approval rating for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government experienced a slight increase this October. According to a Friday report by pollster Datafolha, the current approval registered at 36%, up from 35% in July.

This change is noteworthy as Lula's current support contrasts starkly with his previous term's end in 2010 when his ratings soared past 80%. Despite these fluctuations, Lula is anticipated to seek re-election in 2026. However, the political terrain in Brazil remains unpredictable, especially with the far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro being barred from public office until 2030, potentially altering electoral dynamics.

Datafolha's recent survey highlighted Lula's government disapproval rating at 32%, a slight decline from July's 33%. This data emerges as, during the same period of his tenure, Bolsonaro held a 37% approval against a 34% disapproval rating. The survey, conducted on October 7-8 with 2,029 voters, maintains a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

