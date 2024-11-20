Los Angeles Declares Sanctuary Status for Immigrants

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously backed a 'sanctuary city' ordinance, which bars the use of city resources to enforce federal immigration laws. This move is designed to protect immigrants amid fears of mass deportations under the incoming Trump administration.

As the second-largest city in the U.S., Los Angeles aims to calm the concerns of its 1.3 million migrant residents. Councilmember Paul Krekorian emphasized the need for the immigrant community to feel understood and supported. The decision aligns with actions of 11 states that have increasingly distanced themselves from federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The ordinance comes in response to President-elect Donald Trump's stated plans for widespread deportations. Despite this, the Trump transition team has yet to comment on the new policy. Meanwhile, pro-immigrant advocates rallied outside City Hall, echoing calls for maintaining Los Angeles as a sanctuary city.

(With inputs from agencies.)