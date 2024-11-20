Left Menu

Trump's New FBI Director Search: A Shakeup in Leadership

President-elect Donald Trump is considering candidates for FBI director as part of his upcoming administration, indicating a potential replacement for current director Christopher Wray. This follows criticism from incoming VP JD Vance, who emphasized the significance of appointing a director aimed at dismantling the 'deep state.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 05:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 05:53 IST
Trump's New FBI Director Search: A Shakeup in Leadership
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump is actively interviewing candidates for the role of FBI director, signaling a leadership change as he prepares for his new administration.

The move comes amid incoming Vice-President JD Vance's defense over missing a Senate vote, revealing that he was in discussions with Trump about crucial government roles, including the FBI director.

The replacement of current director Christopher Wray seems increasingly likely, given Trump's critical stance toward Wray and discussions among Trump's allies about potential successors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024