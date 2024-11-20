Trump's New FBI Director Search: A Shakeup in Leadership

President-elect Donald Trump is actively interviewing candidates for the role of FBI director, signaling a leadership change as he prepares for his new administration.

The move comes amid incoming Vice-President JD Vance's defense over missing a Senate vote, revealing that he was in discussions with Trump about crucial government roles, including the FBI director.

The replacement of current director Christopher Wray seems increasingly likely, given Trump's critical stance toward Wray and discussions among Trump's allies about potential successors.

