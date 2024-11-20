Peruvian Presidential Brother Entangled in Legal Turmoil
A Peruvian court has ordered the arrest of Nicanor Boluarte, brother of President Dina Boluarte, for alleged influence peddling and bribery. Accused of being part of a criminal organization, he is a flight risk due to his connections. The case could affect President Boluarte's standing.
In a significant development, a Peruvian court has mandated the arrest of Nicanor Boluarte, brother to President Dina Boluarte, as he faces allegations of influence peddling, bribery, and involvement in a criminal organization.
The legal order, issued by Judge Richard Concepcion Carhuancho, cites a "high degree of probability" regarding Nicanor Boluarte's participation in the crimes, deeming him a flight risk due to his political connections.
This case adds to President Boluarte's challenges, as her popularity reaches historic lows amid ongoing investigations into previous anti-government protests and alleged illicit enrichment.
