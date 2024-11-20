Punjab Bypolls: A Political Showdown Amid Tight Security

The bypolls for four assembly segments in Punjab commenced at 7 am on Wednesday under tight security, as polling stations prepared to close doors by 6 pm. The voting process was triggered after the sitting lawmakers of Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala moved to the Lok Sabha.

A significant number of candidates, including three women, with a total of 45 contenders, are vying for these seats. Over 6.96 lakh voters, encompassing 3.31 lakh women, have the opportunity to cast their votes across 831 designated polling stations. For the smooth conduct of the election, more than 6,400 Punjab Police personnel and 17 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed.

The bypolls promise a competitive race featuring prominent figures such as former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and other political stalwarts from parties like BJP, Congress, and AAP. The results, anticipated with considerable interest given the current political balance with AAP's 91 MLAs in the assembly, are scheduled for announcement on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)