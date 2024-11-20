High-Stakes Finale: Jharkhand Votes in Pivotal Assembly Election
Voting for 38 assembly seats in Jharkhand's final election phase is ongoing under strict security. The contest sees the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc against the NDA, with 1.23 crore eligible voters. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Soren urge voters to participate actively. Outcomes hold significant political implications.
- India
The second and concluding phase of polling for 38 assembly seats in Jharkhand is currently underway, officials have confirmed, with stringent security measures in place.
Commencing at 7 AM across 14,218 booths spanning 12 districts, voting will continue until 5 PM, except for 31 booths closing an hour earlier.
The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc seeks to maintain its hold against the NDA, while a staggering 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender individuals, are expected to cast their votes.
