High-Stakes Finale: Jharkhand Votes in Pivotal Assembly Election

The second and concluding phase of polling for 38 assembly seats in Jharkhand is currently underway, officials have confirmed, with stringent security measures in place.

Commencing at 7 AM across 14,218 booths spanning 12 districts, voting will continue until 5 PM, except for 31 booths closing an hour earlier.

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc seeks to maintain its hold against the NDA, while a staggering 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender individuals, are expected to cast their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)