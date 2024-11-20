Left Menu

High-Stakes Finale: Jharkhand Votes in Pivotal Assembly Election

Voting for 38 assembly seats in Jharkhand's final election phase is ongoing under strict security. The contest sees the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc against the NDA, with 1.23 crore eligible voters. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Soren urge voters to participate actively. Outcomes hold significant political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:15 IST
The second and concluding phase of polling for 38 assembly seats in Jharkhand is currently underway, officials have confirmed, with stringent security measures in place.

Commencing at 7 AM across 14,218 booths spanning 12 districts, voting will continue until 5 PM, except for 31 booths closing an hour earlier.

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc seeks to maintain its hold against the NDA, while a staggering 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender individuals, are expected to cast their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

