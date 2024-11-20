Babulal Marandi Casts His Vote, Urges Electorate for Change in Jharkhand Elections

In a display of democratic duty, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi cast his vote at a Giridih polling booth for the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 on Wednesday. Marandi voiced concerns over infiltration and unemployment, vehemently accusing Chief Minister Hemant Soren of failing the state's youth. He encouraged everyone to vote, emphasizing that elections are a "festival of democracy" and an opportunity for state development.

Earlier, Marandi also denounced the Hemant Soren-led JMM government for alleged corruption and inefficiency over the past five years. He expressed the people's desire for change, citing that voters are disillusioned with the JMM's governance. Pointing to recent Income Tax Department investigations linked to the CM's aide, he underscored the allegations of black money misuse and highlighted that BJP-NDA aims to secure over 51 seats to form a government.

Polling, which began at 7 am, saw voters braving long queues at booths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to voters, urging them to participate enthusiastically in what he called the "great festival of democracy." The first phase of voting already covered 43 seats, setting the stage for the decisive phase of electioneering amid a vibrant democratic exercise in Jharkhand.

