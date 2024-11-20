High Stakes in Palakkad: A Key By-Election Amidst Political Tensions

The Palakkad assembly by-election saw significant early voter turnout, with 20.50% of voters casting their votes by 10.30 am on Wednesday. The polls, which opened at 8 am, initially recorded a turnout of just 1.11%, but numbers rapidly increased as the morning progressed.

Voters eagerly lined up at 184 polling booths to elect their representative from a pool of 10 candidates. The election gained additional attention due to prominent contenders: Rahul Mamkootathil of the Congress-led UDF, C. Krishnakumar of the BJP-led NDA, and P. Sarin of the CPI(M)-led LDF.

The by-election was called after Shafi Parambil stepped down as an MLA following his Lok Sabha win. This election is critical for the UDF, facing challenges from Sarin, a former party insider, amidst intensified scrutiny over the candidate choice process.

