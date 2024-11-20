Left Menu

High Stakes in Palakkad: A Key By-Election Amidst Political Tensions

The Palakkad assembly by-poll exhibited brisk voting with a turnout of 20.50% by 10.30 am. Key candidates from UDF, NDA, and LDF were in the fray. Security was tight, and the election held high importance for UDF to retain their stronghold amidst internal controversies involving candidate selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:53 IST
High Stakes in Palakkad: A Key By-Election Amidst Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The Palakkad assembly by-election saw significant early voter turnout, with 20.50% of voters casting their votes by 10.30 am on Wednesday. The polls, which opened at 8 am, initially recorded a turnout of just 1.11%, but numbers rapidly increased as the morning progressed.

Voters eagerly lined up at 184 polling booths to elect their representative from a pool of 10 candidates. The election gained additional attention due to prominent contenders: Rahul Mamkootathil of the Congress-led UDF, C. Krishnakumar of the BJP-led NDA, and P. Sarin of the CPI(M)-led LDF.

The by-election was called after Shafi Parambil stepped down as an MLA following his Lok Sabha win. This election is critical for the UDF, facing challenges from Sarin, a former party insider, amidst intensified scrutiny over the candidate choice process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024