Nagpur's Young Voters: Demanding Jobs, Affordable Living, and Safety
During the Maharashtra assembly polls, Nagpur's young voters expressed appreciation for local infrastructure advancements but voiced concerns about job scarcity, inflation, and women's safety. First-time voters participated actively, with several highlighting the need for government action against economic challenges. The civic duty of voting was emphasized by many.
- Country:
- India
As Maharashtra heads to the polls, Nagpur's young electorate has been vocal about both the appreciation of infrastructure developments and their concerns regarding job opportunities and inflation.
Many first-time voters, like Ishita Tiwari, faced initial challenges with voter registration, yet expressed joy in participating in the democratic process once resolved. Women's safety remains a critical issue in voter discussions.
Voters like Manzari Pinjarkar praised welfare schemes but pressed for action on layoffs. Emphasizing civic responsibility, young voters, including management student Vedant, made it clear that governmental accountability must accompany developmental achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)