Left Menu

Nagpur's Young Voters: Demanding Jobs, Affordable Living, and Safety

During the Maharashtra assembly polls, Nagpur's young voters expressed appreciation for local infrastructure advancements but voiced concerns about job scarcity, inflation, and women's safety. First-time voters participated actively, with several highlighting the need for government action against economic challenges. The civic duty of voting was emphasized by many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:58 IST
Nagpur's Young Voters: Demanding Jobs, Affordable Living, and Safety
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra heads to the polls, Nagpur's young electorate has been vocal about both the appreciation of infrastructure developments and their concerns regarding job opportunities and inflation.

Many first-time voters, like Ishita Tiwari, faced initial challenges with voter registration, yet expressed joy in participating in the democratic process once resolved. Women's safety remains a critical issue in voter discussions.

Voters like Manzari Pinjarkar praised welfare schemes but pressed for action on layoffs. Emphasizing civic responsibility, young voters, including management student Vedant, made it clear that governmental accountability must accompany developmental achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024