Nanded Lok Sabha Bypoll: A Battle of Legacies

In the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, marked by a politically charged atmosphere, 6.03% of voters cast their ballots by 9 am on Wednesday, according to election officials. With polls open from 7 am to 6 pm, the electoral battle is closely watched.

The key contenders in this bypoll are Congress's Ravindra Chavan and BJP's Santukrao Hambarde. This election was necessitated by the sudden demise of the sitting Congress MP, Vasant Chavan, on August 26, whose legacy is now upheld by his son Ravindra Chavan in the electoral arena.

The political landscape in Nanded has seen significant changes, with Ashok Chavan switching allegiances to the BJP earlier this year. Meanwhile, Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who previously won the seat for BJP in 2019 but lost to Vasant Chavan in 2024, is now contesting as an NCP candidate, backed by Ajit Pawar, in the Loha assembly constituency.

