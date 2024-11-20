Left Menu

Nanded Lok Sabha Bypoll: A Battle of Legacies

The Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll saw 6.03% voter turnout by 9 am, marking a contest between Congress’s Ravindra Chavan and BJP’s Santukrao Hambarde. The bypoll follows the death of MP Vasant Chavan. Political shifts include Ashok Chavan joining BJP and Pratap Patil Chikhalikar now with the NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:00 IST
Nanded Lok Sabha Bypoll: A Battle of Legacies
  • Country:
  • India

In the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, marked by a politically charged atmosphere, 6.03% of voters cast their ballots by 9 am on Wednesday, according to election officials. With polls open from 7 am to 6 pm, the electoral battle is closely watched.

The key contenders in this bypoll are Congress's Ravindra Chavan and BJP's Santukrao Hambarde. This election was necessitated by the sudden demise of the sitting Congress MP, Vasant Chavan, on August 26, whose legacy is now upheld by his son Ravindra Chavan in the electoral arena.

The political landscape in Nanded has seen significant changes, with Ashok Chavan switching allegiances to the BJP earlier this year. Meanwhile, Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who previously won the seat for BJP in 2019 but lost to Vasant Chavan in 2024, is now contesting as an NCP candidate, backed by Ajit Pawar, in the Loha assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024