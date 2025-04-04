Political Turmoil Hits West Bengal: BJP Calls for Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

The BJP has intensified pressure on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to step down after the Supreme Court upheld the annulment of massive recruitment. The ruling stems from a scandal involving over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching positions in West Bengal.

BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar and spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Banerjee of overseeing a corrupt recruitment process that allegedly benefitted key figures within her party. They called for her resignation, citing her potential legal jeopardy if the BJP assumes power in the state.

With the legitimacy of Banerjee's governance in question, the opposition demands financial restitution for those genuinely recruited. Meanwhile, the Court criticized the WBSSC's handling of appointments, suggesting a cover-up of illegalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)