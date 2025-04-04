Tragedy in Kodagu: BJP Worker Dies Amid Political Tension

In a tragic turn of events, BJP worker Vinay Somaiah from Kodagu district has allegedly died by suicide. He attributed his death to the humiliation stemming from past legal troubles involving comments against Congress MLA A S Ponnanna. Somaiah's death has sparked widespread calls for justice.

According to police, Somaiah, in his mid-thirties, was found hanging in an office in Kodagu. A purported death note recovered by authorities reveals Somaiah's arrest by Madikeri police two months prior, following a complaint about derogatory posts in a WhatsApp group he administered against Ponnanna. Somaiah claimed the FIR against him was politically motivated, bringing undue humiliation to him and his family.

In response to the incident, BJP organized protests demanding justice for Somaiah. Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the case would undergo thorough investigation, with action to follow based on findings. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra emphasized the need for a fair probe, warning of further protests should the government fail to act promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)