High-Stakes By-Elections Unfold Across India

The Kedarnath by-election sees BJP's Asha Nautiyal confident of development-driven support. The by-polls mark significant political events in Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Security measures are strengthened for orderly voting, with prominent leaders in major battles. Voter turnout in early hours stands at 4.30 percent; stakes high across states.

Updated: 20-11-2024 11:05 IST
BJP leader Asha Nautiyal. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kedarnath Assembly bye-election witnessed BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal casting her vote at polling booth number 21. Nautiyal, speaking confidently to ANI, credited the continuous efforts of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dhami for regional development, which she believes will secure votes for the BJP.

As of 9 am, voter turnout in the Kedarnath by-election reached 4.30 percent. This poll is crucial for the political landscape of the region, following the vacancy created by the July demise of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat. The primary contest is between BJP's Asha Nautiyal and Congress's Manoj Rawat.

By-elections commenced across 15 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand earlier today. For the NDA, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the elections hold significance after losing major seats earlier. Security has been heightened in these areas, ensuring a smooth electoral process. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Jharkhand commence their broader Assembly elections, featuring key political figures in high-stakes contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

