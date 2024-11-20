Historic Diplomacy: PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to Guyana, the first by an Indian head of state in over 50 years. During his visit, Modi strengthened India-Guyana relations by meeting with key leaders and Indian diaspora, and also participated in the India-CARICOM Summit.
In a historic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian head of state in more than half a century. Greeted with an unprecedented welcome, Modi was received by Guyana's President Irfan Ali and other dignitaries at the airport.
As a testament to the deepening ties between the two nations, Modi was awarded the 'Key to the City of Georgetown'. This visit is part of a larger tour, which included significant meetings and participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil and a productive visit to Nigeria.
During his time in Guyana, Modi engaged with its local Indian community and addressed the Guyanese parliament. His visit aims to provide strategic direction to India-Guyana relations and includes participation in the India-CARICOM Summit alongside leaders from the Caribbean partner countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
