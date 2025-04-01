Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment

The Supreme Court has dismissed Tushar Gandhi's challenge against the redevelopment of the historic Sabarmati Ashram, citing procedural delays. The decision came more than two years after the plea was filed, this morning.

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, had sought legal intervention fearing that the renovation plan would significantly change the ashram's topography. His petition expressed concerns that only 40 structures would be preserved while almost 200 could be destroyed or rebuilt.

Despite these apprehensions, the Supreme Court noted that the Gujarat High Court had already determined that the primary area, spanning five acres, would remain untouched. Hence, the project could proceed as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)