Left Menu

Namibia's Historic Election: Potential Shift in Political Landscape

Namibia is preparing for a significant election on Nov. 27, where the ruling SWAPO party may lose control for the first time since 1990. Candidates include vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, independent Panduleni Itula, opposition leader McHenry Venaani, LPM's Bernadus Swartbooi, and former SWAPO youth leader Job Amupanda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:30 IST
Namibia's Historic Election: Potential Shift in Political Landscape
Assembly elections Image Credit:

Namibia is gearing up for a pivotal presidential and parliamentary election on November 27, following the death of President Hage Geingob. Interim President Nangolo Mbumba currently leads, but the upcoming vote could disrupt the longstanding dominance of the SWAPO party, which has governed since the country's independence in 1990.

The presidential race demands candidates secure over 50% of the vote to win, and SWAPO's support has waned from 87% in 2014 to 56% in 2019. Contending for the presidency are Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, SWAPO's first female presidential candidate; Panduleni Itula, leader of the Independent Patriots for Change; McHenry Venaani of the Popular Democratic Movement; Bernadus Swartbooi of the Landless People's Movement; and Job Amupanda from Affirmative Repositioning.

These candidates represent a spectrum of ideologies, with platforms ranging from participatory democracy and anti-corruption to land reform and redistribution. As Namibia approaches this election, the nation anticipates a potential transformation in its political fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024