Crackdown on China's Securities Officials: Wu Guofang Under Scrutiny

Wu Guofang, a former senior official from China's securities regulatory body, is facing an investigation for suspected serious violations of law and discipline, announced the nation's top anti-corruption watchdog on Wednesday.

Currently, Wu holds the position of head of investment banking at Guosen Securities.

In a related development, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection reported the expulsion of Yao Qian, another ex-official from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, from the Chinese Communist Party. Yao's expulsion was attributed to accepting large amounts of money and property illegally.

