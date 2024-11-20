Left Menu

Election Commission Takes Decisive Action Against Police Misconduct in By-elections

The Election Commission has suspended several police personnel in Uttar Pradesh for violating guidelines during bypolls. Following complaints and video evidence provided by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, authorities have been directed to ensure fair voting and take strict action against any misconduct blocking eligible voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:36 IST
Election Commission Takes Decisive Action Against Police Misconduct in By-elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has taken swift action against police personnel in Uttar Pradesh accused of violating voting guidelines during the recent bypolls. This decisive step comes after complaints surfaced regarding improper voter checking and obstruction of voters.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav had urged the Commission to act upon video evidence showing police officers checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs irregularly. Responding to these allegations, district election officers and police superintendents verified the complaints and subsequently suspended the officers involved.

Amidst reports from the Samajwadi Party of communities being barred from voting, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar mandated officials to facilitate a fair voting process. Prompt investigation of complaints and communication with complainants via social media were emphasized, with a warning against any biased conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024