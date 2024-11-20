Election Commission Takes Decisive Action Against Police Misconduct in By-elections

The Election Commission has taken swift action against police personnel in Uttar Pradesh accused of violating voting guidelines during the recent bypolls. This decisive step comes after complaints surfaced regarding improper voter checking and obstruction of voters.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav had urged the Commission to act upon video evidence showing police officers checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs irregularly. Responding to these allegations, district election officers and police superintendents verified the complaints and subsequently suspended the officers involved.

Amidst reports from the Samajwadi Party of communities being barred from voting, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar mandated officials to facilitate a fair voting process. Prompt investigation of complaints and communication with complainants via social media were emphasized, with a warning against any biased conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)