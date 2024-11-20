Left Menu

India Champions Inclusion with Special Olympics Asia Pacific Debut

The Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition highlights India's commitment to improving healthcare for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Government actions focus on advancing healthcare professionals' skills to offer better support, while celebrating athletes' resilience and capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:18 IST
India Champions Inclusion with Special Olympics Asia Pacific Debut
Union Minister JP Nadda at the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition held at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda affirmed the government's relentless efforts to enhance medical care accessibility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The event underscored the indomitable spirit of athletes with IDD.

JP Nadda emphasized the need for upgrading healthcare professionals' skills to adequately address the unique needs of individuals with IDD. He pointed out the importance of training professionals in understanding specific health concerns, using simplified communication and assistive devices, and demonstrating empathy.

Highlighting the collaboration between support organizations and caregivers, Nadda applauded the notable work of the Special Olympics and Golisano Foundation. With participation from 81 athletes across 12 nations, the competition introduces Bowling as a competitive sport in India, showcasing remarkable talents and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024