India Champions Inclusion with Special Olympics Asia Pacific Debut

At the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition held at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda affirmed the government's relentless efforts to enhance medical care accessibility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The event underscored the indomitable spirit of athletes with IDD.

JP Nadda emphasized the need for upgrading healthcare professionals' skills to adequately address the unique needs of individuals with IDD. He pointed out the importance of training professionals in understanding specific health concerns, using simplified communication and assistive devices, and demonstrating empathy.

Highlighting the collaboration between support organizations and caregivers, Nadda applauded the notable work of the Special Olympics and Golisano Foundation. With participation from 81 athletes across 12 nations, the competition introduces Bowling as a competitive sport in India, showcasing remarkable talents and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)