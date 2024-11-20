Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP Confident Amidst Low Voter Turnout

BJP leader Pankaja Munde remains optimistic about the party's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Despite challenges, low voter turnout characterizes the election, with only 32.18% as of midday. Mumbai city records the lowest participation, contrasting with higher engagement in Gadchiroli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:06 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP Confident Amidst Low Voter Turnout
BJP leader Pankaja Munde. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As voting continues for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP leader Pankaja Munde has expressed confidence in the party's prospects, predicting a comfortable majority for the BJP and its allies, Mahayuti. Despite her hectic schedule, Munde, a key figure in Maharashtra's BJP Core Committee, managed to attend 40% of public meetings.

Notably, Pankaja Munde, daughter of the late Gopinath Munde, is not contesting this election but is instead supporting her cousin, Dhananjaya Munde, an NCP candidate from Parli. Beed, her home district, is among the constituencies seeing lower voter engagement, with a turnout of just 32.18% by 1 pm.

While Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89%, Mumbai city saw the lowest participation at 27.73%, according to the Election Commission data. The overall low turnout poses questions about voter engagement across the state as results are anticipated to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024