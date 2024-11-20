Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP Confident Amidst Low Voter Turnout

As voting continues for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP leader Pankaja Munde has expressed confidence in the party's prospects, predicting a comfortable majority for the BJP and its allies, Mahayuti. Despite her hectic schedule, Munde, a key figure in Maharashtra's BJP Core Committee, managed to attend 40% of public meetings.

Notably, Pankaja Munde, daughter of the late Gopinath Munde, is not contesting this election but is instead supporting her cousin, Dhananjaya Munde, an NCP candidate from Parli. Beed, her home district, is among the constituencies seeing lower voter engagement, with a turnout of just 32.18% by 1 pm.

While Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89%, Mumbai city saw the lowest participation at 27.73%, according to the Election Commission data. The overall low turnout poses questions about voter engagement across the state as results are anticipated to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)