Election Integrity at Stake: CCTV Disabled in Parli?

NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh claims that a CCTV camera was disabled at a polling booth in Dharmapuri. He accuses the administration of foul play, alleging that minority voters were denied their rights and questioning the integrity of the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming revelation, NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh alleged that a CCTV camera was deliberately disabled at a polling booth in Dharmapuri. On Wednesday, Deshmukh openly confronted polling staff about a 'detached' CCTV cable, demanding an explanation.

Deshmukh suggested to reporters that the disabled camera was part of a broader issue, as people from minority communities reportedly encountered barriers preventing them from voting, while others were found to be pressing the electronic voting machine buttons on their behalf. He criticized the current electoral process, questioning its validity.

The contest in Parli, Beed district, features Deshmukh from Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) against Dhananjay Munde, the NCP candidate led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Voting across 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, took place from 7 am to 6 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

