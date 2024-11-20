Left Menu

Intense Battle for Kedarnath: By-Election Drama Unfolds

A 47% voter turnout was reported for the Kedarnath assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand by 3 pm. The by-election, driven by the BJP's desire to retain a stronghold, sees a direct contest between BJP's Asha Nautiyal and Congress' Manoj Rawat. Polling is under strict surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 47 percent was recorded in the Kedarnath assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand by 3 pm on Wednesday, according to officials.

Polling commenced at 8 am and will continue until 6 pm. After an initial lull, the voter turnout witnessed a surge as the day advanced.

By 3 pm, nearly half of the electorate had cast their votes, an election official confirmed.

District electoral officer Saurabh Gaharwar made rounds of the polling booths to ensure a smooth voting process and urged citizens to participate actively.

At numerous booths, 'bulawa toli' volunteers were seen assisting the elderly and disabled. Notably, female volunteers helped elderly women navigate polling stations in Agastyamuni and Rudraprayag.

The Kedarnath seat in the Rudraprayag district became vacant following the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July this year.

This by-election is crucial for the BJP, who cannot afford another loss after their defeat in Badrinath earlier this year.

The contest sees six candidates, with BJP's Asha Nautiyal and Congress' Manoj Rawat going head-to-head.

A total of 173 polling booths have been established in the constituency, with CCTV installations in 130 of them for enhanced security.

The Chief Election Officer BVRC Purushottam stated that the polling process is being rigorously monitored through webcasting by district and chief election offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

