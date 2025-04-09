Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Promotes Unity with National Flag and Prepares for Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a Bhoomi Pujan for a towering national flag in Khatima, emphasizing its patriotic significance. Concurrently, preparations for a seamless Char Dham Yatra in 2025 are underway, targeting effective traffic management, enhanced visitor experience, and leveraging real-time information sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:11 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami performs bhumi pujan of 213-feet national flag (Photo: @OfficeofDhami/X). Image Credit: ANI
In an event underscoring national unity, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a Bhoomi Pujan for a monumental 213-foot-high national flag in Kanjabag Tiraha, Khatima. Addressing attendees, CM Dhami highlighted the flag's role in inspiring patriotism and attracting tourists to the region.

Simultaneously, preparations for the Char Dham Yatra 2025 have intensified, with CM Dhami urging officials to ensure safe and efficient pilgrimage operations. During a strategic meeting, he directed officials to finalize infrastructure arrangements, particularly prioritizing parking and accessibility on primary travel routes complemented by local amenities.

The Yatra, commencing with Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 30, aims for improvement in slot management systems and strategic CCTV placements. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the importance of real-time traffic updates via social media platforms, ensuring transparency and foresight through platforms like Google Maps for a streamlined pilgrim journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

