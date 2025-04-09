Uttarakhand CM Promotes Unity with National Flag and Prepares for Char Dham Yatra

In an event underscoring national unity, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a Bhoomi Pujan for a monumental 213-foot-high national flag in Kanjabag Tiraha, Khatima. Addressing attendees, CM Dhami highlighted the flag's role in inspiring patriotism and attracting tourists to the region.

Simultaneously, preparations for the Char Dham Yatra 2025 have intensified, with CM Dhami urging officials to ensure safe and efficient pilgrimage operations. During a strategic meeting, he directed officials to finalize infrastructure arrangements, particularly prioritizing parking and accessibility on primary travel routes complemented by local amenities.

The Yatra, commencing with Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 30, aims for improvement in slot management systems and strategic CCTV placements. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the importance of real-time traffic updates via social media platforms, ensuring transparency and foresight through platforms like Google Maps for a streamlined pilgrim journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)