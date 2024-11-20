Left Menu

DMK Condemns Centre's Language Policy and Prepares for 2026 Elections

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK criticized the BJP-led Centre for neglecting state languages like Tamil and celebrating Hindi. The DMK called for a campaign for the 2026 Assembly election, highlighting schemes like free travel for women and Rs 1,000 monthly assistance. It also opposed various central policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:25 IST
DMK Condemns Centre's Language Policy and Prepares for 2026 Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government for neglecting state languages, including Tamil, while promoting Hindi through events like Hindi month and week celebrations. The party accused the Centre of partiality and highlighted several policy concerns.

The DMK emphasized the importance of its welfare schemes, such as fare-free travel for women in government town buses and monthly financial assistance for women under the Kalaignar scheme. Party leaders urged members to gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections, reiterating confidence in their governance and leadership under Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In a high-level meeting, the DMK adopted resolutions condemning the Centre's handling of various issues, including caste census delays and alleged discrimination in fund allocations. The party also criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill and demanded safety measures for Manipur residents and the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen imprisoned in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024