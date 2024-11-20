DMK Condemns Centre's Language Policy and Prepares for 2026 Elections

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government for neglecting state languages, including Tamil, while promoting Hindi through events like Hindi month and week celebrations. The party accused the Centre of partiality and highlighted several policy concerns.

The DMK emphasized the importance of its welfare schemes, such as fare-free travel for women in government town buses and monthly financial assistance for women under the Kalaignar scheme. Party leaders urged members to gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections, reiterating confidence in their governance and leadership under Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In a high-level meeting, the DMK adopted resolutions condemning the Centre's handling of various issues, including caste census delays and alleged discrimination in fund allocations. The party also criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill and demanded safety measures for Manipur residents and the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen imprisoned in Sri Lanka.

