Iran's Call for Papal Intervention: A Diplomatic Plea
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged Pope Francis to use his influence with Christian governments to stop Middle East conflicts. Delivered during a Vatican event, this message underscores Iran's readiness for constructive dialogue amidst Pope Francis's criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, suggesting potential genocide implications.
20-11-2024
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on Pope Francis to leverage his influence over Christian governments to halt violence in the Middle East, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.
The appeal, delivered during a Vatican event on religious dialogue, comes as the Pope has publicly criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza, questioning if they constitute a genocide against Palestinians.
Tehran and the Vatican have maintained formal diplomatic relations since 1954, highlighting the ongoing dialogue between differing religious and political spheres.
