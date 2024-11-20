Left Menu

Iran's Call for Papal Intervention: A Diplomatic Plea

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged Pope Francis to use his influence with Christian governments to stop Middle East conflicts. Delivered during a Vatican event, this message underscores Iran's readiness for constructive dialogue amidst Pope Francis's criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, suggesting potential genocide implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:55 IST
Iran's Call for Papal Intervention: A Diplomatic Plea
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on Pope Francis to leverage his influence over Christian governments to halt violence in the Middle East, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

The appeal, delivered during a Vatican event on religious dialogue, comes as the Pope has publicly criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza, questioning if they constitute a genocide against Palestinians.

Tehran and the Vatican have maintained formal diplomatic relations since 1954, highlighting the ongoing dialogue between differing religious and political spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024