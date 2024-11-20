Iran's Call for Papal Intervention: A Diplomatic Plea

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on Pope Francis to leverage his influence over Christian governments to halt violence in the Middle East, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

The appeal, delivered during a Vatican event on religious dialogue, comes as the Pope has publicly criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza, questioning if they constitute a genocide against Palestinians.

Tehran and the Vatican have maintained formal diplomatic relations since 1954, highlighting the ongoing dialogue between differing religious and political spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)