Intense Contestation: Nanded's Crucial Bypoll Battle

The Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll witnessed 53.78% voter turnout till 5 pm. It sees a direct contest between Congress's Ravindra Chavan and BJP's Santukrao Hambarde. The bypoll follows Congress MP Vasant Chavan's death. Ravindra is Vasant's son, while previous victor Pratap Patil Chikhalikar lost to Vasant in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nanded Lok Sabha by-election has captured significant attention, with 53.78% of the electorate casting their votes by 5 pm, according to election officials.

This bypoll pits Congress candidate Ravindra Chavan against BJP's Santukrao Hambarde in a pivotal contest. The election follows the demise of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26, whose son Ravindra is now vying for the seat.

Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who had previously claimed Nanded for the BJP in 2019, succumbed to a defeat in 2024 at the hands of Vasant Chavan by over 59,000 votes. In recent developments, Ashok Chavan joined the BJP, while Chikhalikar moved to NCP, preparing to contest from Loha in Nanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

