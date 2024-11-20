Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Close Look at Voter Turnouts and Key Issues

The Uttar Pradesh bypolls saw varied voter turnouts, with none above 60 percent. Despite this, the polls were heavily contested with 90 candidates and issues like unemployment and law and order at the forefront. The results won't affect the ruling BJP's dominance in the legislative assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Close Look at Voter Turnouts and Key Issues
  • Country:
  • India

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh's nine assembly constituencies gained momentum after a slow start, but no constituency surpassed a 60 percent turnout, as per the Election Commission's updates.

Polling began at 7 am, with constituencies like Ghaziabad recording low turnouts of 33.30 percent, and others like Kundarki and Meerapur crossing the 57 percent mark. Issues ranging from unemployment to law and order dominated voter concerns.

The Samajwadi Party raised alarms over police misconduct influencing voter participation. Despite the competitive race with 90 candidates in fray, the results are not expected to disrupt BJP's legislative control in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024