Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Close Look at Voter Turnouts and Key Issues
The Uttar Pradesh bypolls saw varied voter turnouts, with none above 60 percent. Despite this, the polls were heavily contested with 90 candidates and issues like unemployment and law and order at the forefront. The results won't affect the ruling BJP's dominance in the legislative assembly.
The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh's nine assembly constituencies gained momentum after a slow start, but no constituency surpassed a 60 percent turnout, as per the Election Commission's updates.
Polling began at 7 am, with constituencies like Ghaziabad recording low turnouts of 33.30 percent, and others like Kundarki and Meerapur crossing the 57 percent mark. Issues ranging from unemployment to law and order dominated voter concerns.
The Samajwadi Party raised alarms over police misconduct influencing voter participation. Despite the competitive race with 90 candidates in fray, the results are not expected to disrupt BJP's legislative control in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
