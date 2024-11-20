In the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov indicated that although the prospects for negotiation exist, any dialogue with Kyiv must be grounded in a mutually acceptable framework. This framework should particularly address Russia's security interests and the welfare of Russians and Russian-origin individuals within Ukraine.

Speaking at a BRICS discussion hosted by Sputnik, Alipov labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky as 'unelected,' considering his term's expiration amid the ongoing war. Alipov highlighted that the Ukrainian constitution mandates elections regardless of conflict status.

Alipov also emphasized the strategic importance of BRICS as a discussion platform for conflict resolution, asserting its potential to foster a multipolar world order, independent of US dominance. The recent BRICS and G20 summits signal a push towards equitable global governance, according to Alipov.

(With inputs from agencies.)