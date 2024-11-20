Left Menu

BRICS: A Platform Amidst Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Russian envoy Denis Alipov discussed the potential for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the significance of an 'acceptable basis' that includes security and ethnic concerns. In addition, the role of BRICS as a platform for conflict resolution and the dynamics of global power structures were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:23 IST
BRICS: A Platform Amidst Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Denis Alipov
  • Country:
  • India

In the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov indicated that although the prospects for negotiation exist, any dialogue with Kyiv must be grounded in a mutually acceptable framework. This framework should particularly address Russia's security interests and the welfare of Russians and Russian-origin individuals within Ukraine.

Speaking at a BRICS discussion hosted by Sputnik, Alipov labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky as 'unelected,' considering his term's expiration amid the ongoing war. Alipov highlighted that the Ukrainian constitution mandates elections regardless of conflict status.

Alipov also emphasized the strategic importance of BRICS as a discussion platform for conflict resolution, asserting its potential to foster a multipolar world order, independent of US dominance. The recent BRICS and G20 summits signal a push towards equitable global governance, according to Alipov.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024