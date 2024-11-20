Left Menu

Kishori Lal Sharma Accuses Election Commission of Bias

Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma accused the Election Commission of partiality, claiming it favors one party. He discussed these allegations following a District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting, criticizing the EC's failure to conduct peaceful elections amid violence. Various district development issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:30 IST
Kishori Lal Sharma Accuses Election Commission of Bias
Election Commission
  • Country:
  • India

Accusations of bias have been leveled against the Election Commission by Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma, who claims the body is favoring a particular party. The comments were made after a District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting in the Collectorate.

Sharma criticized the Election Commission, emphasizing its role in ensuring fair and peaceful elections. He linked recent election-related violence to the Commission's alleged partiality, describing it as a failure of their duty.

During the same meeting, representatives from various political parties discussed key district development concerns, including agriculture and healthcare. The dialogue was noted for its spirit of cooperation across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024