Kishori Lal Sharma Accuses Election Commission of Bias

Accusations of bias have been leveled against the Election Commission by Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma, who claims the body is favoring a particular party. The comments were made after a District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting in the Collectorate.

Sharma criticized the Election Commission, emphasizing its role in ensuring fair and peaceful elections. He linked recent election-related violence to the Commission's alleged partiality, describing it as a failure of their duty.

During the same meeting, representatives from various political parties discussed key district development concerns, including agriculture and healthcare. The dialogue was noted for its spirit of cooperation across party lines.

