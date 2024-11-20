Mahayuti and NDA Lead Maharashtra and Jharkhand's Electoral Race: Exit Poll Insights

The exit polls have projected a promising outcome for the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra, with potential to retain its grip on power. The alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is anticipated to secure between 137 and 195 seats across different surveys, despite a robust challenge from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, polling forecasts point towards a likely victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, poised to replace the current JMM-led coalition. Various exit polls predict the NDA garnering around 40-53 seats, setting the stage for a change in governance.

High-profile campaign efforts were observed across both states, with Prime Minister Modi and senior leaders spearheading rallies for BJP candidates. As election results approach, focus remains on whether these projections will translate into reality, altering the political landscape across these critical Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)