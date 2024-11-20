Left Menu

Mahayuti and NDA Lead Maharashtra and Jharkhand's Electoral Race: Exit Poll Insights

Exit polls indicate that the Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, while the NDA leads in Jharkhand. Despite a close contest from the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, they may not surpass the majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party would potentially continue its influence through strategic alliances and campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:34 IST
Political leaders held extensive campaign in Jharkhand and Maharashtra polls (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The exit polls have projected a promising outcome for the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra, with potential to retain its grip on power. The alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is anticipated to secure between 137 and 195 seats across different surveys, despite a robust challenge from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, polling forecasts point towards a likely victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, poised to replace the current JMM-led coalition. Various exit polls predict the NDA garnering around 40-53 seats, setting the stage for a change in governance.

High-profile campaign efforts were observed across both states, with Prime Minister Modi and senior leaders spearheading rallies for BJP candidates. As election results approach, focus remains on whether these projections will translate into reality, altering the political landscape across these critical Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women's Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy's Impact on Jail Violence

