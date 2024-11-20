Voter Turnout Reveals Contrasting Trends in Maharashtra Elections

In a dramatic electoral showdown, Maharashtra registered a voter turnout of 58.75% across 288 assembly seats. Topping the charts was Gadchiroli district, which reported a 69.63% turnout, while Mumbai City lagged at the bottom with a mere 49%, according to poll officials.

The elections were not without incident, as sporadic violence erupted amid the polling. Politicians, celebrities, and business leaders joined common citizens to cast their votes, amidst a charged political atmosphere marked by the ruling Mahayuti coalition seeking to maintain power and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) aiming for a comeback.

Votes, locked in EVMs with the fate of over 4,000 candidates hanging in balance, will be counted on November 23. The contest involves prominent players, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP from both alliances, highlighting the high-stakes nature of this electoral battle in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)