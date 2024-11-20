Ethics Committee Under Scrutiny: Gaetz Nomination Sparks Controversy

The U.S. House Ethics Committee plans to convene privately on Wednesday to deliberate over publicizing its investigation findings on sexual misconduct allegations involving Matt Gaetz, nominated by Donald Trump for the role of attorney general.

Gaetz's resignation from the House of Representatives and Trump's subsequent nomination has led to a political uproar. Some Senate Republicans have called for the release of probe details, especially after the Justice Department's investigation found no evidence warranting criminal charges against Gaetz.

Despite denying the allegations, Trump's support for Gaetz has intensified. With the Senate poised to control the nomination's outcome, Gaetz's confirmation hinges on addressing concerns over his qualifications and the need for transparency in congressional investigations.

