Chennithala Dismisses Exit Polls, Confident of MVA Victory

Ramesh Chennithala, in charge of Maharashtra for AICC, dismissed exit polls suggesting a BJP-led victory. He asserted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to secure a majority in the state assembly elections. MVA consists of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP. Final results are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:17 IST
Ramesh Chennithala, the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra, expressed skepticism over the reliability of exit polls, confidently stating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is on track to secure a majority in the state assembly elections.

Chennithala highlighted past inaccuracies of exit polls in predicting outcomes, citing examples from the Lok Sabha and Haryana state elections as occasions where pollsters had failed to gauge public sentiment accurately. He firmly dismissed this year's exit polls favoring the BJP-led alliances and assured a comfortable win for the MVA in Maharashtra.

MVA, comprised of Shiv Sena, Congress, and the NCP, filed for victory with spokesperson Anish Gawande urging caution about interpreting exit poll data. The actual results, expected on Saturday, follow a single-phase election with a reported 60 percent voter turnout.

