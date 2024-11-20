U.S. Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Draws Global Criticism

The United States has exercised its veto power to block a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, igniting a wave of criticism against the Biden administration. The resolution, which sought an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, was supported by 10 non-permanent council members.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Robert Wood, expressed that the U.S. would only back a resolution that demands the immediate release of hostages alongside the ceasefire. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, with food security now critically threatened in Gaza.

The veto was met with disapproval, with countries such as France and China condemning the U.S. stance. France emphasized the need for hostage release, while China criticized the impact of repeated vetoes on the escalating death toll in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)