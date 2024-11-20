U.S. Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Draws Global Criticism
The U.S. vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, drawing criticism for blocking efforts to halt Israel's conflict with Hamas. The U.S. insists on hostages' release as part of any ceasefire, leading to a diplomatic standstill and widespread international condemnation.
The United States has exercised its veto power to block a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, igniting a wave of criticism against the Biden administration. The resolution, which sought an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, was supported by 10 non-permanent council members.
Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Robert Wood, expressed that the U.S. would only back a resolution that demands the immediate release of hostages alongside the ceasefire. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, with food security now critically threatened in Gaza.
The veto was met with disapproval, with countries such as France and China condemning the U.S. stance. France emphasized the need for hostage release, while China criticized the impact of repeated vetoes on the escalating death toll in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar Halts Key Mediation in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Qatar Halts Mediation Amid Stalemate in Israel-Hamas Conflict
US vetoes a UN resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza because it fails to link a hostage release, reports AP.
Scholz's Candid Call with Putin: A Diplomatic Standstill
Pope Francis Urged to Aid Hostage Release Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict