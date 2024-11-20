Left Menu

High Stakes in Palakkad: Intense Battle Among LDF, UDF, and BJP

The Palakkad Assembly by-election pits LDF's P Sarin against UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil and BJP's C Krishnakumar. P Sarin predicts a resounding victory, while C Krishnakumar focuses on development issues. The bypoll comes after MLA Shafi Parambil vacated the seat for the Vadakara Lok Sabha race.

The Palakkad Assembly by-election has drawn significant attention as candidates from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vie for victory. LDF's P Sarin boldly declared that the alliance anticipates securing more than twice the votes from the 2021 polls, forecasting a 'one-sided affair.'

Sarin emphasized the absence of anti-incumbency but highlighted dissatisfaction with the current MLA's performance over the past 13.5 years, suggesting a pro-LDF shift. Meanwhile, BJP contender C Krishnakumar voiced optimism about clinching the seat by addressing development issues that have long concerned the residents of Palakkad.

As the bypolls were triggered by MLA Shafi Parambil's Lok Sabha candidacy in Vadakara, this election is crucial for all three parties. Amidst statewide voting in 15 assembly seats, each contender remains determined to fulfill Palakkad's developmental aspirations.

